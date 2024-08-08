P plater attempts to evade police after Raymond Terrace speeding offence



ABOUT 2:40pm on Saturday 3 August, Highway Patrol were conducting stationary speed enforcement on the Pacific Highway north of Raymond Terrace when they checked the speed of a Subaru Impreza sedan at 116 km/h in the 100 zone.

Upon passing police the vehicle, which was displaying red ‘P’ plates, allegedly accelerated to approximately 170 km/h before being checked at 156 km/h.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The vehicle was reportedly stopped with a large amount of smoke coming from the engine bay.

The seventeen-year-old male driver produced a Class C Provisional P1 licence restricted to 90 km/h.

According to Raymond Terrace Highway Patrol, the P-plater stated to police that he had an ‘adrenaline rush’ and tried to evade police, however when he saw police were gaining he slowed down to avoid putting other motorists at risk.

The driver was issued a fine of $2959 and six demerit points.

His licence was suspended for six months and will be subject to a further suspension for excessive demerit points.

The average speed of the vehicle was calculated at 141km/h over a distance of 2.1 kilometres.

The driver had obtained his licence only two months prior.