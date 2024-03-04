A-League thrill for Medowie FC junior mascots



TWENTY budding soccer juniors from Medowie Football Club experienced a big thrill recently when they turned A-League mascots for a night at Newcastle International Sports Centre (McDonald Jones Stadium).

Realising their sporting dreams, the young brigade walked the Newcastle Jets players onto the field for the clash with competition leaders Wellington Phoenix and participated in an exhibition match on-field during the half time interval.

The pace-setting Phoenix registered a 2-1 victory over the Jets but the youngsters savoured the moment of meeting their A-League heroes on home turf.

Medowie FC are gearing up for another successful season in the Newcastle Football competition with a boost in registrations for the seniors and juniors in both male and female categories.

Club stalwart and Head Coach Matt Morris was recognised for his outstanding contribution to grassroots football earlier this year with a Port Stephens Council Australia Day award.

It was a double celebration for the long-serving Morris, who was recently inducted as a new Board member of Newcastle Football.

An encouraging sign for the club is the influx of junior girls and women in various age divisions that have bolstered the Medowie female ranks.

“We are building a great female presence in 2024 across the board with several new signings that have proved most pleasing,” Assistant Secretary Ebony Morris told News Of The Area.

By Chris KARAS