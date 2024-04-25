New name sought for unnamed road in Yarranbella



CHANGED configuration of the area of Nambucca Valley around 81 Kosekai Road would create a new road requiring a name and at last week’s Council meeting, three names were proposed for locals to consider: Wanbro, Dunggir and Mistake.

Mayor Hoban put forward a motion to change the numbering of several properties along Kosekai Road and to make a new road name for a currently-unnamed side road in Yarranbella.



Addresses affected would be current property addresses with street numbers greater than 46 in Kosekai Road.

The residents concerned would need to notify all relevant institutions of this official change to their address.

The name Wanbro (pronounced Wombro) would be put forward as Council’s first choice for the new road name.

Wanbro was reportedly the name of a Gumbaynggirr cleverman or traditional healer who lived in that area and is buried in a cave on Whip Mountain.

Mayor Hoban said that the main reason for the changes is the confusing nature of current addressing in the area.

“There are two 81 Kosekai Road (properties), around four kilometres apart and neither of them is .81 m from the intersection,” Mayor Rhonda Hoban told Council.

“It was really highlighted during the bushfires when emergency services couldn’t find people,” she added.

Councillors resolved to consult with locals affected as to the three proposed names for the road to be named and ask if any other suggestions could be made.

They also resolved to consult with the community on changing street numbers in Kosekai Road and, subject to consultation and approval by the Geographical Names Board, new street signs would be installed to reflect any changes made.

By Ned COWIE