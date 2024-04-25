Unpredictable and slightly mad: Wyz Wimmin prepare for new Nambucca show



AWARD winning local author Carrolline Rhodes believes there are two times in your life when convention does not apply.

“The first is when you are a toddler – everyone will smile at your antics – and the second time is when you pass 70,” she said.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“By the time you reach that milestone, you’ve seen it all, done it all – even though your kids think you haven’t – and as long as it’s legal you can get away with anything.”

Carrolline adds that if you are really lucky, you meet like-minded others who join you in rattling the cage of conformity, and she says with delight that she has achieved just that.

She is referring to her collaboration with Anne Joyce, who has worked professionally as a director, performer and script writer in several countries, and Helen Kirkpatrick, a multi-award winning actor.

When these three were past their 70th birthdays they decided to form a theatre company, determined to explore the possibilities of the performing arts.

They began by calling themselves the 3Wyz Wimmin and their aim was to use scripts written by local playwrights.

From Raleigh Winery to Coffs Harbour’s Botanical Gardens, from the Nambucca Valley’s country halls and Bowraville Theatre, their sold out audiences were enthralled and transfixed.

This was theatre as they had never seen it: polished performers on local stages presenting wholly engaging regional stories.

Now, several years later, there are eighteen members of the Wyz Wimmin & Friends Theatre Company and they are about to stage ‘Into the Spotlight’, a two-act comedy set in Reedy River Retirement Resort, which is said to be located beside the river somewhere in the Nambucca Valley.

Written by Carrolline and directed by Anne with Helen as assistant director, ‘Into the Spotlight’ will be presented over the Mother’s Day weekend at Nambucca Community and Arts Centre.

Anne, Helen and Carrolline say audiences will have never seen anything quite like it.

“It is unconventional, slightly mad and wholly unpredictable,” they said.

Google The Wyz Wimmin & Friends for more information or refer to the advertisement in this edition of the Nambucca Valley News Of The Area.