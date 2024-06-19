Advertising Feature: Holiday entertainment at the Jetty Theatre



ATTENTION all kids, parents and grandparents!

These winter school holidays, the Jetty Memorial Theatre is ready with something for kids of all ages with award-winning live performance, workshops and movies!

The Vegetable Plot

Performance: Wednesday 10 July at 10am and 2:30pm (Recommended for ages three to seven and families).

Workshop: Wednesday 10 July at 12:30pm (Ideal for ages five to nine).

The Jetty Theatre’s young audiences will explore their creative talents and experience the magic of music with The Vegetable Plot’s award-winning musical comedy show, The Pajamazon Jungle, packed full of veggie bangers, rotten jokes and irresistible earworms.

There is an accompanying music and songwriting workshop for the kids who want to get involved, learn about vocal warm-ups and harmonies, get some songwriting secrets and help create a fresh new song with the band!

The Vegetable Plot’s performance and workshop is all about exploring creativity and planting seeds of musical inspiration that will blossom for years to come!

Strike – Film Screening

Thursday 11 July at 10am

Mungo, a young mole, will face the challenge of this life when he needs to become a football star to save his hometown goldmine from a greedy supervillain known only as ‘The Boss’.

Strike is a coming-of-age story with heart, told through world-class stop-motion animation.

Rating: PG.

Robot Dreams – Film Screening

Thursday 11 July at 2pm

Set in the 1980s in New York City, Robot Dreams is the story of ‘Dog’, a lonely canine who builds himself a robot for companionship.

Their friendship blossoms as they embark on adventures (and misadventures) across the city, from taking the subway to Chinatown to roller skating in Central Park.

One summer night, Dog becomes heartbroken when he is forced to abandon Robot at the beach.

Will they ever meet again?

Rating: PG for Mild themes and coarse language.

View www.jettytheatre.com for more information.