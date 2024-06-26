Advertising feature: ‘Intimate and personable’ at Valhalla



WELCOME to Valhalla; a Scandinavian-inspired Australian sanctuary offering the unique and rustic charm of ‘where country meets coast’.

For five generations, members of the Spruce family have continued their traditional farming practices, providing the Port Stephens community with the finest quality vegetables, including the famous ‘Anna Bay Tomatoes’.

In recent years they have expanded their repertoire from growing the food to preparing it with love, turning it into quality meals and dishes.

From here, Valhalla Restaurant Bar was born and sits at the front of the beautiful Spruce Estate.

The name ‘Valhalla’ is a famous one in Viking (Norse) mythology.

As one of the beautiful halls of Asgard, home of the Norse gods, Valhalla is the feasting-hall of honourable heroes slain in battle, and Odin rules over them.

Together, the heroes and gods feast under a ceiling thatched with golden shields while the golden tree Glasir stands outside.

The beauty of Valhalla is one of a kind, both homely and heartwarming.

“With an Australian/European feel and Viking/Scandinavian influence, Valhalla is the perfect place to sit down and enjoy good company in our iconic surroundings,” the Valhalla team said.

“With its captivating green backdrops, ample space, air of freedom and Australian/Scandinavian-inspired atmosphere, you will feel as though you’ve stepped back in time as you enter the intimate and personable world that is Valhalla.”

Designed and created to be more than just a restaurant and bar, but also an unforgettable and uniquely atmospheric world within itself, Valhalla offers extensive choices for social gatherings, weddings, parties, functions and events.

Open from Wednesday through to Sunday, Valhalla serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with weekly live music, daily happy hour and an extensive menu of over 50 choices!

Escape to the coastal countryside and indulge in the atmosphere of Valhalla.

Visit the website for menu, trading details and events enquiries.

Contact events@valhallarestaurantbar.com.au and weddings@valhallarestaurantbar.com.au.