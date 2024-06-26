Advertising feature: Moonshadow-TQC Cruises offers ‘unique’ wedding venue



EXPERIENCE a truly memorable wedding onboard Moonshadow-TQC Cruises.

Moonshadow-TQC Cruises is a unique wedding venue offering package options ranging from ceremony and reception, reception only or elopements.

“Cruise Port Stephens with your loved ones in celebration of your special day,” said the Moonshadow team.

“Enjoy stunning scenery with breaktaking 360 degree views, delicious cuisine, and even spot a dolphin or two.

“Our professional on-site wedding specialist will assist you with tailoring the wedding of your dreams.”

Contact Moonshadow’s wedding specialist today on 02 4984 9388 to find out more.

