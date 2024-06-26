Tomaree Tri Club to host Point2Pub race



THE Tomaree Triathlon Club was recently thrilled to announce the return of the Bannisters Point2Pub Swim Classic, scheduled for Saturday 29 June at Soldiers Point.

This community-favourite event features a two kilometre open water swim and the McCauley K, a one kilometre option.

Swimmers start from Soldiers Point jetty and head towards Wanda Headland before turning back towards the jetty to exit the water and finish with a short run up to the finish arch in the beer garden of the Cheeky Dog.

Winners in both events will receive trophies, with prize money for the top three male and female finishers in each event along with random draw sponsor prizes.

A special one kilometre Trident Swim event allows participants to swim with fins or snorkels, though no division prizes will be awarded.

“This year’s event promises to be bigger and better, encouraging swimmers of all levels to participate,” Club President Terry Withers said.

“Our mission is to foster a supportive and inclusive environment for athletes of all levels.”

The Tomaree Triathlon Club has been operating on the Tomaree peninsula for over 30 years and is dedicated to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through various sporting events, including triathlons, open water swims, and

community activities.

For more information and to register, visit https://tomareetriclub.org.au/point2pub-swim/ and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

By Simon EKINS

