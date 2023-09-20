ADVERTISING FEATURE: Introducing Sea Foam Cottage – New Bespoke Holiday Accommodation!

SEA FOAM Cottage is a unique self-contained holiday cabin situated on Gumbaynggirr country at Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre in Corindi Beach.

Situated on landscaped and peaceful bush surrounds, this luxury cabin features incredible creations of regional First Nations artists.

The open plan living room highlights a range of original artworks, ceramics, sculptures and fibre work.

Thoughtful First Nations interior décor including lampshades, soft furnishings, bedspreads and linen makes this cabin one-of-a-kind!

The master bedroom has a large ensuite lined with local timbers housing a luxurious freestanding bath catering for romantic escapes or just a relaxing wind-down.

Rustic timber and stone are a feature in the vanity and the large private front and rear decks, where you can enjoy a meal and watch the local wildlife.

During your stay, you have the opportunity to experience a range of authentic cultural activities and festival events and access to the Wadjar Regional Indigenous Gallery and Keeping Place.

Why not join in to a weaving workshop, art class or a bush tucker and medicine tour?

The cabin is a stone’s throw from beautiful bush walks, secluded beaches and significant Gumbaynggirr sites.

“Loved the uniqueness of the location and artwork,” one happy customer said.

“The bath was an added luxury, complete with bath salts.

“The damper and native plum jam was an unexpected and lovely surprise.”

To book visit Booking.com and look for Sea Foam Cottage, call 0291884370 or email gallery@yarrawarra.com.au.