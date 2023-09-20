SOCIAL Bowls Wednesday 6th September

J Watkins, J Clarke, E Denner def E Blanton K Dunn, J Slater 28/7

A Sykes, J Boulton, C Jones def C Domjahn, M Long, D Hargraves 18/12

J Farrell, B Bodel, M Watt def M England, D Futcher, J Stirton 22/7

M Gudgeon, K Blow, J Bishop def I Robinson, E Kidd, Y Schmidt 25/10

M Trengove, J Kennedy, L Loadsman def S Betts, P Poulton, P Garner 18/9

T Rhodes, C O’Dwyer, B Johns def T Rhodes, D Walsh, R Jupp 26/23

R DeMeio, D Rowe, V Slater def J Rodwell, L McLeod, C Garrett 16/7

Open Pairs Friday 8th September

D Allen, J Bishop def L & T Kellahan 25/18

A Stone, J Phillips def E Denner, G Wallace 18/12

B Garner, J Bain def C Williamson, J Clarke 28/13

D Walsh, S Bailey def C & C Jones 20/14

K & T Blow def C Treharne, S Campbell 26/10

P Garner, J Slater def D Nutchey-Robinson, T Rhodes 19/16

R & M DeMeio def J Farrell, R Coffey 15/5

D Hargraves, Y Schmidt def A Worboys, L McLeod 17/11

M Star, J Rodwell def S Jones, C Keogh 29/5

M & S Watt def R Douglas, R Oakley 22/9

K Dunn, L Loadsman def P Poulton, E Kidd 23/11

D Futcher, R Lane drew with M & C England 15/15

The grade 2 and 4 pennant teams have finished their season .. congratulations to you all you have done your club proud.

Mixed pairs Friday 15th September

J Rodwell, M Berube def C Hansen, J Kennedy 17/13

A Stone, J Phillips def C Irvine, J Bishop 16/15

D Futcher, R Lane def A Orr, R Douglas 15/12

K & T Blow def C Keogh, S Jones 16/11

K Dunn, L Loadsman def T Rhodes, G Duffey 16/9

R Coffey, R Oakley def C Treharne, S Campbell 23/13

P Poulton, E Kidd def L & P McLean 17/13

Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club held its two day Sapphire Triples Carnival last week, hostin 34 teams and proudly sponsored by Toleman Showcase Jewellers.

With only eight shots between 1st and 5th, results were :

1st : Ruth Jupp, Christine Sheridan and Amanda Monck (Park Beach ) 125 (margin 67)

2nd : Sue Davis, Jo Bathgate and Elaine Cameron (Urunga) 125 (margin 56)

3rd: Linda O’Reilly, Carol White and Chris Myers (South Tamworth) 121

4th: Pauline Ryan, Fiona Stewart-Butcher and Caley Causley (Maclean) 119

5th: Christine Keogh, Joan Long and Valda Slater (Park Beach) 117

By Mandy TRENGROVE