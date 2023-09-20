TUESDAY 12 September.

Tuesday 12 September was a beautiful day for the ladies of Safety Beach Women’s Golf Club to play the first of the Club Championship’s three rounds.

The weather and course were very conducive to good golf and the scores showed this. Division 1 winner on the day was Marian Brading with 89 gross, 70 nett. Lovely golf Marian. Runner-up Merryl Kyburz 98/76. Division 2 winner Kim Batty 100/70 on c/b from Lexine Bailey 99/70, so close ladies. Division 3 deserving winner Teresa King 99/63 and deserving runner-up Anne Tobin 114/69.

Narelle Anderson won Overall Gross with 84 strokes. NTP 5th Narelle Anderson, 7th Carole Stone, 4th Trish Hill and 11th Anne Tobin.

Well ladies, that’s the first round done and dusted, keep up your practice and make the most of the run happening on the fairways. It’s a treat after much wet weather earlier in the year.

A 9 hole Medley Ambrose is available on Thursdays and a relaxed way to enjoy some extra golf. Keep your clubs clean and your shoes polished and enjoy the next two rounds.

By Marilyn ELY