Veterans outraged as memorials are hit by thieves and vandals



THERE have been a number of occasions since the year 2000 where the nation has united in outrage about acts of vandalism targeting both the Shrine in Melbourne and the Hyde Park ANZAC Memorial in Sydney.

This behavior was once considered the type of thing that only happens in the cities; however the Nambucca Valley has now been subjected to its memorials being attacked by vandals.



At the Nambucca Heads War Memorial Cenotaph at the foot of RSL Club Carpark a large bronze rising sun badge, the symbol of the nation’s military forces during World War One, has been torn off the wall and stolen.

In the same location a section of a brass badge signifying the Royal Australian Air Force has also been stolen and the halyard cut from the flagpole with the Australian national flag stolen.

“As a veteran I just can’t understand the mentality of someone who would have such disrespect for those who have fought and died in the name of this country that they would desecrate a memorial like they have done here,” Mr Dennis Lane, President of the Nambucca Heads RSL sub-Branch, told News Of The Area.

“Our veterans community is disappointed and many are offended by what has occurred.

News Of The Area can also report that on the days leading into ANZAC Day the flag halyards were cut and flags stolen from the War Memorial on the banks of the Nambucca River at Macksville.

Treasurer of the Nambucca Heads RSL sub-Branch, Mr John Kent OAM, added, “With what happened at Macksville we now know that this type of behavior is not an isolated case.

“It will cost several hundreds of dollars to replace these items at the Nambucca Heads Cenotaph and these are funds that would have normally been directed at the welfare of veterans in our community.”

The Nambucca Heads RSL sub-Branch requests that anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen items to please email Nambucca-HeadsSB@rslnsw.org.au.

By Mick BIRTLES