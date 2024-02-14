ADVERTISING FEATURE: Lifelong learning at Nambucca Valley Christian Community School



SINCE 1991, Nambucca Valley Christian Community School (NVCCS) has been partnering with students and families in the learning and teaching process.

In the past eleven years NVCCS has significantly grown to become the only K-12 independent school between Kempsey and Coffs Harbour.

NVCCS has a strong family environment where home and school work in close partnership to encourage children to be enthusiastic, confident and resilient learners.

Each child is treated as an individual to be loved, valued and respected as a learner.

Every child is encouraged to understand that they matter as individuals, not because of how smart they are or how much they can achieve.

We teach students to be faithful in whatever they do in their school life.

NVCCS also expects excellence in the teaching and learning process.

The School is currently continuing to take enrolments and enquiries can be made through the School on 65 689 311.

Please feel free to contact the front office to arrange a school tour or an enrolment interview.