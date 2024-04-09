ADVERTISING FEATURE: Treasure Hunt aboard Wangi Queen Showboat



WANGI Queen is bringing back their popular Kids Treasure Hunt cruise, with discounted fares for children and grandparents during the coming school holidays.

For grandparents accompanying a child the fare is only $55 and includes a two course BBQ lunch.

The fare for children aged between four and twelve years is $15 and includes a hot dog lunch and can of soft drink.

Gluten-free and vegetarian options are available.

Children are given an activity booklet with puzzles to solve and treasures to find around the vessel.

It’s a fun-filled 2.5 hour cruise around the western harbour of Port Stephens, with plenty of activities to keep the children entertained.

Treasure hunters receive a special chocolate reward, guaranteed to put a smile on their face.

Cruises board at Lemon Tree Passage at 12pm and at Taylors Beach at 12:30pm.

Offer runs from Saturday 13 April to Sunday 28 April 2024.

Wangi Queen is a charming heritage vessel that was launched in 1922 at Empire Bay NSW.

The vessel is best known for its time on Lake Macquarie where it hosted weddings and parties for 37 years.

Wangi Queen is now based at Lemon Tree Passage on the beautiful Tilligerry Peninsula. Lunch cruises include friendly commentary on local landmarks and early settlement history.

For bookings and enquiries call 0411 388 380 or book online at www.wangiqueen.com.au.