Appeal for information after man stabbed at Coffs Harbour



POLICE are appealing for information after a teenager was stabbed at Coffs Harbour.

About 1.15am on Monday 11 November 2024 police were called to a carpark on Jordan Esplanade, Coffs Harbour, following reports of an assault.



Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and established a crime scene.

Police were told an 18-year-old man was assaulted by a group of unknown people at the location.

“As the man attempted to leave the location in his vehicle, he was then stabbed multiple times,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“The group left the scene before the arrival of police.”

The 18-year-old was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for treatment to minor injuries.

As inquiries into the incident are ongoing, police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam vision in the vicinity of Jordan Esplanade and Marina Drive, to come forward.

The group is described as females and males aged between 15 and 18.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.