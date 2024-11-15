Jan O’Neill: A life and legacy



IN ROSSGLEN, tucked beside the north-south railway line, lies a charming property fondly known as ‘Teddy Bear Junction’.

For years, it has been a whimsical landmark, displaying an expansive collection of stuffed bears for the enjoyment of passing train passengers.



This unique spectacle was the work of Jan O’Neill, affectionately known as ‘The Bear Lady’, whose legacy and spirit continue to shine through the delightful scene she created.

Jan’s inspiration for Teddy Bear Junction came during a trip to Raymond Terrace, where she spotted a similar display and was moved to bring this joy to her own community.

With the help of her partner, Allan, Jan brought her vision to life, turning her Rossglen property into a haven of teddies and brightening the journeys of countless passengers.

“Jan loved teddy bears and anything related to children as she loved children, her favourite song was ‘I wish I was a teddy bear’,” Allan told News Of The Area.

The display became a local treasure, and over the years, Jan formed lasting bonds with the train drivers who passed by, some from as far as Grafton and Taree.

Another joy was also making Christmas cakes for the passing drivers that were delivered to the train stations.

To honour Jan it is one of the many traditions Allan will continue after her recent passing.

“I would help make the cakes in the past but this year I will make them,” Allan shared.

Jan was born at Wauchope Hospital, one of three children, and grew up on her family’s dairy farm in Rossglen.

When not doing chores she loved to spend her time exploring the local bushland, developing a deep love for nature and a profound appreciation for the simple joys of life.

After beginning her working life at the Kendall Co-Op, Jan pursued a career that included nursing and farming. Alongside her work, she raised six children in eight years – a feat that reflected her boundless love for children and motherhood.

Today, a large wooden cross bearing the words “RIP Mumma Bear” stands beside the Teddy Bear Junction sign, crafted by Jan’s children to honour her.

Her life was a testament to the power of small gestures to bring joy, and her legacy will live on through the smiles she inspired.

RIP Jan O’Neill – 9/6/1942 to 14/10/2024.

By Luke HADFIELD