Applications sought for marine park advisory committee



NOMINATIONS are invited from community members interested in becoming members of the advisory committee for the Solitary Islands Marine Park.

Solitary Islands Marine Park extends north from Coffs Harbour to Sandon River along about 75 km of coastline.



It is approximately 710 km2 from the mean high water to three nautical miles offshore, including estuaries to their tidal limit.

The park was established in January 1998 and its zones and management rules commenced in August 2002.

NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Acting Executive Director Fisheries Peter Turnell said the advisory committee provides a voice for communities in the management of their local marine park.

“The committees include members with skills, experience and knowledge in areas such as Aboriginal culture, conservation, fishing, marine science, boating, recreational water use, maritime industry, tourism and scuba diving to ensure the wide range of community values can be considered,” Mr Turnell said.

“Membership is voluntary, with one member appointed to provide advice for each knowledge area.”

Mr Turnell said marine parks are special places designed to conserve marine biodiversity and deliver a range of benefits to the community, including public enjoyment, scientific research, education and traditional use while supporting sustainable recreational and commercial uses such as scuba diving, fishing, boating and tourism.

“The committees provide important local advice to the department on marine estate and marine park management, including local values, threats, issues and opportunities,” Mr Turnell said.

“I would encourage members of the community who have interest and knowledge in the management of their local marine park to nominate to provide a voice for local communities.”

An initial call for nominations will close Friday 20 December 2024.

For more information or to submit a nomination form, visit https://www.marine.nsw.gov.au/advisory-bodies/marine-park-advisory-committees