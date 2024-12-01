Dorrigo Library celebrates its transformation with Grand Opening



THE new-look Dorrigo Library was officially unveiled this week, with local booklovers celebrating the completion of a two-stage upgrade.

The transformation of the library was made possible by generous support from the State Government through Public Library Infrastructure Grants.



Bellingen Shire Mayor Cr Steve Allan, who officiated the opening, expressed his pride in the project.

“This isn’t just about bricks and mortar; it’s about creating a library that’s accessible, welcoming, and truly fit for the future.

“Libraries are more than just places to borrow books – they’re vital community hubs where people of all ages can connect, create, and thrive.”

Council secured two Public Library Infrastructure Grants to deliver the improvements.

The first, awarded in 2021, provided $482,800 to extend the library.

The expansion was initiated following recommendations from the People and Places Guide for Planning Public Library Buildings, which highlighted that the library was too small to meet the needs of Dorrigo’s growing population.

Key enhancements included extensions to the main entrance and the western wing, creating a more spacious and inviting environment, accessible pathways and amenities, dedicated study nooks, and a youth area.

Two meeting rooms, one equipped with supportive technology and after-hours access, were also added, making the library better suited for workshops, activities, and community gatherings.

The second grant, worth $120,289 and awarded earlier this year, supported a refurbishment of the library’s interior.

The funding allowed for new furnishings, moveable shelving to adapt spaces for events, updated IT equipment, and fresh paint and flooring.

“These changes ensure that our library isn’t just functional – it’s a welcoming space where everyone can feel at home,” said Shire Librarian Rowena Sierant.

“From study areas for young people to accessible amenities for older residents, this library now meets the diverse needs of our community.”

The Mayor thanked Council staff, contractors PKN Constructions Pty Ltd, and all involved in securing funding.

A special mention was made to Alison Pattinson, who sadly passed away in 2022 and was a passionate advocate for library services.

“Her legacy lives on in the wonderful new library space,” the Mayor said.

“I want to thank Alison for her service to our community and congratulate everyone who made this vision a reality.

“Your hard work ensures this library will serve our community for generations to come.”

