CBD mural and exhibitions bring ‘cool vibes’ to Coffs



THE idea of “heading north” derives from the era when Sydney surfers explored the potential of beaches along the coast to Queensland.

For many, what started out as a surf trip eventuated into a full-blown relocation later coined a “seachange” by demographers.



“Heading North” and surf culture are being celebrated in an exhibition in Coffs Harbour featuring internationally recognised Joel ‘Mulga’ Moore.

His custom fibreglass panels, made in collaboration with shaper Stuart Patterson, have been paired with “Swell Chasers: Surf Stories from the Mid North Coast”, which opened on Saturday at the Yarrila Arts and Museum, and runs until 2 February, 2025.

Mulga told News Of The Area, “I am stoked to have an art show in Coffs and it’s cool to have my show alongside the swell chasers exhibition.”

There are 22 playful works of imagination, wit and whimsy, displaying the prowess of the illustrator, graphic designer, muralist and street artist who has a distinctive grasp upon Australian popular culture.

In the lead-up to the exhibition opening, City of Coffs Harbour Council commissioned Mulga to contribute to the CBD Art Trial with a mural in Vernon Street adjacent to the Jack Simmons Arcade.

Mulga would begin his days with a surf before hitting the paints.

“I love painting public murals and bringing cool vibes to the community.

“It’s also great to meet the locals and sometimes they paint with me and it’s cool to know they can be involved and have pride knowing they played a part in the mural.”

High school students and Mayor Nikki Williams were among those adding to the artwork.

The mural took several days of hard work to bring to life, and features local iconography including a lighthouse, a whale, turtles, parrot, lorikeet and moped-riding goanna.

By Kim SATCHELL

