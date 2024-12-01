New residents ‘meet-up’ relaunches



AFTER pausing for several years, the Coffs Coast “New Residents Meet Up” is back with a new location and an enthusiastic organising team.

Designed to help newcomers settle in and feel at home, the initiative aims to build connections and foster friendships among those who’ve recently made this beautiful region their own, or anyone seeking connection to community.



Vanessa Simpson of Coastal Property Buyers hosts the event with the support of local groups, such as Business Professional Women (BPW) Coffs Coast and Coffs Harbour Older Women’s Network.

The meet up is open to anyone who’s recently moved to the area and provides an opportunity to share experiences, discover local gems, and get insider tips about the best places to explore, eat, and relax.

Organisers say the event fills an essential need for new residents, particularly as the Coffs Coast continues to attract families, retirees, and professionals looking for a new lifestyle.

Ms Simpson said, “Moving to a new area can feel daunting, no matter how stunning the surroundings are.

“This meet-up is all about breaking down those barriers and making it easy for people to feel like they belong.”

The relaunched event is scheduled to take place at the Park Beach Reserve from 6pm until 8pm on the first Friday of each month, commencing Friday, 6 December.

It will occur at the same time as the Twilight Food Market, allowing new residents to sample the array of culinary delights and live music that showcase the rich diversity of the Coffs Coast.

Attendees can expect a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere, with plenty of opportunities to meet others who are also starting their journey in the area.

The relaunch has been backed by several local businesses and organisations keen to ensure that new residents feel connected to the wider community.

Representatives from these groups will also be present at the event to answer questions and offer support.

“Our community is what makes the Coffs Coast so special,” said local business owner Marisa Camilleri of Marisa’s Naturopathic Wellness.

“Initiatives like this are a wonderful way to welcome people and share what makes this place so unique.”

Long-time locals are encouraged to attend to welcome new residents and share their tips for making the most of life on the Coffs Coast.

Ms Simpson said the meet-up is open to everyone in the region.

“Participants are encouraged to bring a picnic rug or chair, some nibbles, and an open heart for connection.”

The Coffs Coast New Residents Meet-Up is free to attend, but RSVPs are appreciated to help with planning.

For more information, contact Ms Simpson at success@coastalpropertybuyers.com.au or call 0481 093 299.

