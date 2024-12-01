‘Swell Chasers’ exhibition delivers the goods of surf culture



THE Yarrila Arts and Museum was pumping last Saturday as living surf legends and board makers sauntered around its grounds.

They were joined by the public for the opening of “Swell Chasers: Surf Stories from the Mid North Coast”, which is running in conjunction with “Heading North” by artist Joel ‘Mulga’ Moore, until 2 February, 2025.



Uncle Richard Widders gave a fitting Gumbaynggirr Welcome to Country, explaining the protocol for visitors as being “a bit like going through customs”.

Mayor Nikki Williams spoke passionately about her childhood, acknowledging the many surfers and board makers who guided her generation in their love for the ocean and made sure they were safe.

“This is so emotional for me. I am flooded with so many childhood memories and am so grateful for these amazing people to be in my life,” she said.

“Coffs Harbour is a surfing city, this community lives and breathes saltwater, sunshine and the sound of the ocean all around us.”

Lee Winkler, a former professional surfer now surf school operator and valued Coff Harbour Boardriders clubman, paid tribute to the community that has been so pivotal to his success and the way of life he enjoys.

“I feel so blessed and grateful to be a part of this local surf community,” ‘Wink’ told News Of The Area.

“What a wonderful and talented group of human beings.”

Gumbaynggirr woman Dr Chels Marshall, who is an expert in marine ecology, told the gathering of the importance of recognising the ocean as a women’s totem and the significance of the care this requires.

Masters Surfing world champion and Sawtell local Scott Schindler got an “Aussie Aussie oi oi oi” going and was heartfelt about what surfing meant to him.

The exhibition is spread over three galleries and offers a dynamic encounter with Mid North Coast surf culture – well worth several visits.

By Kim SATCHELL

