In fond memory of Pam Gilmour



TREASURED artist Pam Gilmour passed away on 17 November, aged 83.

A prolific artist, Pam’s creative nature flourished in Coffs Harbour where she contributed to the arts community until her last days.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Born in Victoria in 1941 she married David Gilmour in Shepparton in 1962.

They had two children, Lisa and James.

The family moved to Coffs Harbour in 1979 where Pam and David started a Swimming Pool business.

Living in the countryside beyond Coramba the couple built a home which included an art studio and started making stained glass windows and door panels.

Pam pursued art as a hobby, which she delighted in while working full-time at the Legacy Nursing Home.

“After my mother hurt her back working for 23 years at Legacy Nursing Home and could no longer make her stained-glass windows, I convinced her to enrol in TAFE to do a painting course,” son James P. Gilmour told News Of The Area.

“She had painted all her life but had forgotten that she could do it.”

Pam completed a Diploma of Visual Arts at TAFE in 1989.

“TAFE was a saving grace for her as she made so many friends and painting became her happy place,” James said.

Pam was shortlisted several times for the Eutick Memorial Still Life Award (EMSLA) and was a finalist in the 2011 Country Energy Art Prize for Landscape Painting at Bathurst Regional Gallery.

She had her first major exhibition with son James at Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery in 2015.

“We shared a studio behind the Jetty Theatre and I had the wonderful experience of working towards a successful joint exhibition at Coffs’ Regional Gallery.

Pam’s funeral was held on Monday, 25 November, in Coffs Harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI

