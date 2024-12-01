Residents upset about coastal park works



MULLAWAY and Arrawarra residents are perturbed by activities taking place adjoining their properties.

They say that contractors employed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the Coffs Coast Regional Park Trust Board arrived unannounced to poison grass in the area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Resident Rod Mackenzie said this was after fencing was installed between properties and the park, without warning.

He believes it is unnecessary and overly expensive, and there are other possibilities.

The Coffs Coast Regional Park stretches 27 kilometres from Macauleys Headland in the south to Corindi Beach in the north and provides important recreation areas, walking tracks and beach access for the community and visitors.

The care, control and management of the park is the responsibility of the Trust Board and the implementation of park management is shared between the NPWS and the City of Coffs Harbour, on the Board’s behalf.

The Rural Fire Service also has a say in management.

“We were disappointed that work began when we thought we were still negotiating with the Board,” Mr Mackenzie said.

Residents have been caring for the asset protection zone along the park border for nearly 40 years and part of the problem is that a number of organisations have different responsibilities.

A NPWS spokesperson told News Of The Area that the Trust Board has embarked on rehabilitating important vegetation communities within the Park that have been historically cleared.

The NPWS is leading the project.

The fence has been installed and grass has been treated to help define the area to be regenerated at the southern end of Darkum Road, Mullaway.

Native and locally endemic species will then be planted.

The spokesperson said that all work, including the spraying of introduced grasses, is being undertaken in accordance with appropriate chemical handling and use regulations and policies.

The NPWS held a community meeting last Friday, 22 November, at the Wiigulga Sports Complex to share information about governance and plans of management for these park reserves, as well as projects and conservation work in the area.

It was also a listening opportunity to understand the range of community concerns and any ideas the community had.

More than 100 people attended, and spent most of the event in discussion groups.

Mr Mackenzie said the responses were constructive and included removing the fences, ensuring revegetation was done sensitively, that the work LandCare does is recognised and for there to be better communication from the Trust Board.

“We have had promises from the Coastal Parks Trust and NPWS before, so we will wait and see,” he said.

“We’d like to see us all working together for the benefit of the park.”

The NPWS spokesperson said the organisation will respond to the matters raised by workshop participants and those who registered their interest via email.

The community is encouraged to subscribe to the NPWS Naturescapes e-newsletter, which lists opportunities for public consultation as they arise.

It can be found at nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/about-npws/stay-up-to-date while inquiries can be emailed to npws.coffscoast@environment.nsw.gov.au.

By Andrew VIVIAN