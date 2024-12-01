Woolgoolga Gallery’s ‘figurative’ end-of-year exhibition



WOOLGOOLGA Art Gallery opened its latest exhibition “Figurative” to music provided by gallery member John Gallagher.

Members of the gallery and the public have worked diligently throughout the year developing their life drawing skills with a life model organised each month by the Woolgoolga Gallery.



The Figurative Art class has been well attended throughout the year.

Each month the Gallery has engaged a human model to sit and strike various poses.

Poses are initially short five-minute duration and progress to 30-minutes which enable the artist to develop their drawing skills on the structure of the human body.

The “Figurative” exhibition will be on until 8 December.

The Woolgoolga Gallery is open for public viewing every day, from 10am – 4pm, at 73 Turon Parade, Woolgoolga.

Entry is free and most exhibitions show the work of local artists.

By Andrea FERRARI

