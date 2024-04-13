Artists group presents Sawtell exhibition



A LOCAL artists group which has been meeting for 24 years will present an exhibition and sale at the Sawtell Art Gallery from 13-23 April.

The Coffs Coast Artists group began with several artists with like minds and interests meeting to share information and techniques in oil, pastel, watercolour, plein-air and landscape painting.



“The members meeting each week generally number eight to ten,” a group spokesperson said.

“They travel on the coast anywhere from Urunga to Grafton and occasionally inland to Bellingen, The Promised Land and Nana Glen to paint the local scenes.

“The varying styles and different approaches to the use of colours and media, along with discussions and critique sessions go toward improving all members’ skills and styles.”

The group encourages one another to enter various exhibitions held in the local area.

Among the members are award-winning artists and well known tutors who have had successful sales locally and overseas.

Their paintings are exhibited in galleries across the Coffs Coast.

“The group also share in the enjoyment of the love of the countryside and the social outing, going home at the end of the day feeling rewarded and relaxed in the achievements of the day.”

The exhibiting Coffs Coast Artists members are Ron Bath, Gloria Hickey, Ann Jennings, Lyndy Dent, Judy Woods, Dave Aber, Shinobu Donkin and Peter Wiseman.

