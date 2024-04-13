Timber factory open after major upgrades



BIG River Group’s Grafton timber factory has opened the doors to a major upgrade that will boost the supply of high-quality timber products to the construction industry across the state.

The Australian and NSW Governments jointly-funded $10 million under the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund for the upgrade project, matched by an additional $10 million from Big River Group.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

With the upgraded factory now open, Big River Group is able to supply 8000 cubic metres of timber products throughout NSW each year.

“We understand just how important the factory is to our workforce and the Grafton community and will remain future-focused on continuing to create opportunities to diversify with new value-added niche products and remain sustainable into the future,” Big River Group CEO John Lorente said.

“I’d also like to express my sincere gratitude to both the Australian and NSW State Governments who facilitated the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, and delivered the funding which has enabled us to modernise our operations and secure an expanded workforce.”

Since being impacted by the 2019/2020 bushfires, this project has allowed Big River Group to future proof its business model so it can continue to supply specialty and technical timber products to the market for years to come.

Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said, “Big River Group’s Wagga Wagga plantation was devastated by the Black Summer Bushfires, but with significant investment from both levels of Government, new machinery and equipment has been installed in the factory in Grafton, bringing a big boost to the local community.

“This major milestone to modernise and expand operations will enable workers to access valuable trade skills and support the timber industry’s economic recovery in the region.”

The project will also boost jobs in the region, with an additional 20 new employees.

In addition, the entire workforce will be able to upskill when working with the new equipment, such as lathes, chippers, a dryer and machinery for cutting and finishing timber products.

“Big River Group’s Grafton timber factory is going from strength-to-strength and it’s great to see these upgrades will support them to deliver high-quality timber products to the construction industry well into the future,” Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said.

“We know the NSW building industry has been experiencing a shortage of building supplies, which is why the NSW Government is supporting projects, like this, that inject more timber supply into the state.

“The opening of the upgraded factory is a big win for Grafton and the surrounding region as it’s bolstered the local economy by taking on additional employees with further plans to grow.”