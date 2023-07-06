Australian Government Self-Employment Assistance program fuels entrepreneurialism

SANDY Luhrs, local author and foodie who resides in Urunga on the Coffs Coast, has emerged from the Australian Government Self-Employment Assistance (SEA) program inspired and creative.

The nine-month course has provided her with regular mentoring and support in business and entrepreneurship.



“As an enthusiastic entrepreneur, I have discovered some very exciting opportunities that have presented themselves through this business course,” Sandy told News Of The Area.

In July she will be running nutrition and cooking workshops for Warrina Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services, a local community-based refuge in Coffs Harbour.

“This course is targeted at educating women about creating healthy meals for themselves and their children,” she said.

Another project Sandy is undertaking currently is providing private cooking and nutrition support classes for recipients of the NDIS Scheme.

“This allows one-on-one education to clients in their homes, who need skills in cooking nourishing food, life skills and food preparation skills.”

As she has had more than 20 years of experience educating clients about the importance of good nutrition, her passion lies in sharing her love of healthy recipes and nutrition education.

Now with the SEA program under her belt she feels more confident to drive her dream.

Sandy absolutely loves the coastal lifestyle and abundance of organic and local produce, which is further inspiration for her to spread the word about how to source, cook and eat well.

After self-publishing her own cookbook, Sandy’s Soulfoods, which came out in print in January 2022, she has been networking and getting herself known within the local community.

Now armed with business practices she is able to share her knowledge, which is very important to her.

“It’s a way of giving back to the local families and community groups.”

Being a parent and grandparent, she says so much knowledge has been gathered through this process, which she can now share with a new audience.

Sandy is keenly pursuing other exciting collaborations later in the year, with local businesses in Bellingen and Coffs Harbour.

You can get into contact with Sandy through her website www.Sandyssoulfoods.com.au

Or @sandys-soulfoods and follow her weekly recipes.

For more information about the Self-Employment Assistance program by Workforce Australia see www.dewr.gov.au/self-employment-assistance

By Andrea FERRARI