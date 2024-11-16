Bello cleans up at Tidy Towns Sustainability awards



BELLINGEN Shire Council has earned six awards at the 2024 Keep Australia Beautiful NSW (KAB NSW) Tidy Towns Sustainability Awards.

The Shire won an award for “Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation” for Council’s efforts towards achieving net zero emissions, and for “Biodiversity Conservation” in relation to the Bellingen Island restoration project.



Council’s work on Bellingen Memorial Hall won it a “Heritage and Culture” award, while the Bowerhouse Reuse Shop took out a “Circular Economy” gong.

Council was also Highly Commended in the “Communications and Engagement” category for its ‘Go Before You Go’ campaign.

Bellingen also took the overall win in its category, based around towns with similar population sizes.

“Bellingen is a hub for those passionate about sustainability and environmental protection, and these awards are a reflection of Council’s ongoing commitment to our community vision of a connected, sustainable, and creative future,” said Bellingen Shire Mayor Steve Allan.

“We are proud of the progress we’ve made in reducing emissions, implementing circular economy principles in waste management, and working with local groups to protect our unique biodiversity and cultural heritage – all of which have been recognised in these awards.”

Council’s Sustainability Officer, Lara Cumming, represented Bellingen Shire at the awards weekend, hosted by 2023 winner Bathurst.

The weekend featured a Welcome to Country ceremony, case study presentations, networking opportunities, a historical tour of Bathurst, and the awards dinner.

Lara was proud to showcase some of the innovative sustainability initiatives underway in Bellingen Shire.

The Tidy Towns program has been running since 1981, celebrating and recognising projects that reduce litter, minimise waste, encourage recycling, protect heritage, culture, biodiversity, and waterways, and foster community spirit and environmental responsibility.

“The Tidy Towns Awards inspire communities and councils across NSW to make a genuine and lasting contribution to their area through partnerships between local authorities, businesses, community groups, schools, and individuals,” said Val Southam, CEO of KAB NSW.

“The commitment of the councils, organisations and individuals who entered is evident in the calibre of the entries received this year and I would like to congratulate this year’s winners and finalists and everyone that entered.”