Brimble repurposing Maxwells Creek timber mill



RAIL contractor Brimble is repurposing an old timber mill at Maxwells Creek into a staging and maintenance facility for specialised railway vehicles.

The new facility will provide Brimble with greater capacity to cache, service and deploy highly specialised machinery and equipment utilised by both government and privately-owned rail networks to resurface and upgrade track infrastructure.



The site occupies seven hectares (17 acres) with direct access to Dungog Road and is adjacent to the Australian Rail Track Corporation’s (ARTC) Sydney-Melbourne and Hunter Valley standard-gauge rail corridor.

“Our company has already invested $5 million to develop a large-scale modern facility in the Hunter region to efficiently accommodate specialised machinery and equipment involved in the maintenance and upgrade of Australian rail networks,” Brimble Managing Director David Brimble said.

“By developing a modern fit-for-purpose facility in the Hunter region, adjacent to the 8,500-kilometre ARTC network, Brimble will have the ability to efficiently and cost-effectively connect its highly specialised machinery to railways across the length and breadth of Australia,” he said.

Since its establishment in 2017, Brimble has been providing rail resurfacing and upgrade services to a host of government and privately owned rail network owners across Australia in “every conceivable type of terrain, environment and gauge-type”.

“This includes the ARTC in the Hunter Region, BHP and Rio Tinto in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, Aurizon in the Northern Territory and South Australia, Queensland Rail in the state’s southeast, and passenger and freight rail networks managed by Transport for NSW,” he said.

Mr Brimble said the 100 percent Australian-owned and family operated business employs more than 100 skilled staff based in the regions handling 100-plus machines.

