Dungog dazzles at Christmas street party



DOWLING Street came alive on Friday, 29 November, as the Dungog District Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Dungog Christmas Street Party.

Themed “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, the event encouraged attendees to embrace their inner fairies and woodland creatures, with costume contests, entertainment, and festive fun.



Residents from across the Dungog Shire and beyond turned out in droves, with this year’s crowd matching previous years.

Cooler weather and a brief smattering of rain added to the evening’s success.

Over 30 local businesses extended their trading hours, offering promotions and activities, while more than 20 market stalls lined the street.

Attendees enjoyed everything from face painting and a jumping castle to musical performances by students from Dungog Public School, St Joseph’s Primary School, Dungog High School, and local preschools.

The evening’s highlights included John’s Reptile Awareness Show, Santa’s lap around the street on a motorbike, and a free screening of “The Wizard of Oz” at the James Theatre, courtesy of Friends of the James and Lovey’s IGA.

The Chamber’s aim was clear: encourage local shopping ahead of Christmas while creating a free, family-friendly celebration.

Sponsors Brimble, Insurance Advisernet, Lovey’s IGA, and Dungog Trading Post Café were thanked for their financial support, which made many activities possible.

A window decorating competition saw Hidden Valley crowned the winner, with Davey & Olsen and Chic Clothing Co receiving special mentions.

Adding to the festivities, the Dungog Wholefood Co-op unveiled its new premises, while Arts Upper Hunter launched Bing Bang Ring: Cash is King!, featuring Helene Leane’s remarkable exhibition.

Organised by dedicated volunteers, the event was hailed a resounding success.

“It’s the spirit of our community that makes nights like this possible,” said Marion Stuart, secretary of the Dungog District Chamber of Commerce.

With full hearts and a festive spirit, attendees now eagerly await next year’s celebration.

By Shannon BENTON

