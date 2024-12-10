Funding awarded for Upper Hunter arts projects



A SERIES of Upper Hunter arts projects will be funded through the Country Arts Support Program (CASP) in 2025.

Six local organisations will share in $17,000 of funding, announced last week by Arts Upper Hunter.



“This was a very competitive pool of applicants, and I think that speaks to how good people are getting at developing projects that meet the needs of their communities and take people to the next level in their practice,” said Arts Upper Hunter Executive Director John O’Brien.

The Glen William Public School P&C will receive $3000 towards the creation of a community artwork which commemorates the school’s 175 year anniversary.

Created in workshops with school children, the artwork will be displayed on panels in clear view for the entire community to enjoy.

The Murrurundi Arts and Crafts Council (MACC) has been funded $2,600 to run two days of workshops with Cementa Creative Director Alex Wisser.

The workshops will facilitate the planning and staging of a multi-day community arts event in late 2025.

The Scone Neighbourhood Resource Centre was awarded $2,670.

Michelle Earl will lead art classes that incorporate traditional Aboriginal techniques.

Participants will paint their personal totems and in a second class will create unique baskets.

The Singleton Quilters ($3000) will run a two-day quilting workshop with award-winning quilt artist Gloria Loughman, followed by a public Trunk Show.

Participants will learn new techniques, and completed works will be displayed at QuiltFest and Singleton Library.

Singleton Council will receive $2350 towards a Seniors Week activity.

As part of the Singleton Seniors Festival, Singleton Public Library and the Senior Citizens Hall will host ‘paint n sip’ sessions which combine a High Tea experience with a guided paint workshop perfect for all levels.

Artists Martha Moderitz and Jeremy Dwyer will help seniors engage in a fun and therapeutic creative process.

Finally Upper Hunter Shire Council has been awarded $2,992 for a project titled “Art Out the Back – Inspiring Individuals”.

In consultation with local young people, Wonnarua artist Suszanne Lang will design a mural for the Merriwa Youth Centre outdoor area.

The group will then complete the mural, giving the young people an insight into how professional artists plan and deliver a project.