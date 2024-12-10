Dungog’s Palliative Care volunteers raise funds for Caring Hands



DUNGOG Shire Palliative Care volunteers held a street stall outside Lovey’s Dungog IGA on Saturday morning.

For sale were home made sweet treats like cakes and biscuits, crafts, and donated items suitable for gifts.



There were also prizes on offer.

The proceeds from the stall will help the volunteers continue to provide vital services, for free, to the local community.

Palliative Care Volunteers help people with a life limiting illness or disease.

They also offer practical and emotional support to families.

Assistance includes but is not limited to; transport to appointments, shopping and social outings, visits to home, hospice or hospital, and linen supply and laundry.

Most importantly, the volunteers also offer companionship, comfort and compassion; a “caring hand to help”.

Some funding comes from the Hunter New England Health Service, while Friends of Palliative Care Maitland is a strong supporter.

Friends of Palliative Care help with transport and equipment.

However, most of the money needed to keep the local organisation running comes from community fundraising and donations.

A lot of the cookery and craft items for sale at the stall were made and donated by local people.

“We have a lot of support from people in the community,” organiser Lyn Moseley said while noting that the Dungog Shire Palliative Care Volunteers couldn’t survive without this support.

Members of the local community can help in a few different ways and new volunteers are welcome.

Training is provided, with Lyn presently making a list of names for an upcoming course.

Locals can also donate items to sell to raise funds.

Lovey’s IGA will donate to the organisation when shoppers use their Rewards card for purchases, and specify Dungog Palliative Care Volunteers as their nominated charity.

To become a Volunteer or to find out more about the organisation, email admin@dungogcarers.com.au.

By Lisa WISEMAN

