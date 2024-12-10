Logs lead the way as riverbank rehabilitation progresses on the Williams River



POSITIVE progress has been made on remediation efforts to protect the eroding riverbanks of the Williams River, spanning from Seaham to Clarence Town.

The work led by Hunter Water is helping to prevent further erosion and enhance water quality.



The first package of stabilisation work kicked off in September with more than 1,400 hardwood logs secured from major infrastructure and land development projects.

Through collaboration with Transport for NSW and construction partners John Holland Gamuda Joint Venture and Seymour Whyte, most of the logs have been sourced from the nearby M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace project.

Hunter Water Executive Manager Customer Delivery Glen Robinson said the decision to beneficially repurpose timber for riverbank stabilisation underscores the project’s emphasis on sustainability.

“These logs, which might otherwise have been mulched or discarded as waste are now being used to protect the Williams River and create vital habitats for aquatic life.

“It’s a great example of how infrastructure projects can collaborate to deliver environmental and community benefits,” Mr Robinson said.

The logs, which had to include their root balls for this purpose, are being installed as part of a riverbank stabilisation technique known as log fillets, which are strategically placed structures along the riverbank toe.

These fillets buffer the riverbank against erosion caused by flooding and wave energy, fostering the growth of aquatic and riparian vegetation.

“In addition to mitigating erosion, using logs contributes to ecological improvements,” Mr Robinson said.

“The timber provides habitats for aquatic species and reptiles and traps natural debris, which enhances flood resilience.

“Using natural materials brings many benefits beyond erosion control.

“It’s about creating an environment where ecosystems can thrive while ensuring the riverbank remains stable for generations to come.

The project has been coordinated in collaboration with several government agencies through the development of the Erosion Management Plan for the Seaham Weir Pool.

The partnership includes Hunter Water, Transport for NSW, Hunter Local Land Services, DPI-Fisheries, and the Port Stephens and Dungog Shire councils.

”The Williams River is a vital water source and an important natural asset for the community. “We appreciate the support of local landholders and river users as we deliver this vital work and encourage landholders to contact our team if they are interested in being involved,” Mr Robinson said.

Temporary boating restrictions are currently in place to ensure the safety of workers and river users, and clear signage will guide compliance with these measures.

