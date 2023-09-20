Bulahdelah vineyard takes out wine win

WHEN people think of Bulahdelah, they imagine industries such as beef, dairy cattle and timber production as well as the natural wonders our area has to offer.

Being outside the main wine producing areas of the Hunter, it comes as a surprise to people that many boutique wine producers exist in our region.



Dale Bradshaw, owner/producer of wines at Bulahdelah’s Old Inn Road, has recently been awarded a bronze medal at the Cairns Wine Show, having also previously won awards at the Australian Small Winemakers Show, Australian ANZ Wine Show and the New England Wine Show.

“We bought the land many years ago and decided that we would try a vineyard as we really enjoyed wines and thought if nothing else, we could enjoy our own wines.

“We spent many years travelling from Sydney up to Kurri to learn all we could about growing wines, so we approached the business very seriously.”

They settled on growing mainly Verdelho grapes that are suitable for the conditions here and used a variety that originated in Portugal and is also grown in the Margaret River region.

Verdelho was underutilised in NSW wine growing regions and can be used for a number of styles of wine.

Mr Bradshaw gives the following advice for those thinking about operating a vineyard.

“If you plant the right grapes you will get the quality right.

“Concentrate on your business plan – you will get the price right and that will appeal to people who will pay just about any price for quality wines.”

Mr Bradshaw’s wines are available at various venues in Bulahdelah and he operates stalls at local markets.

If you want to hear about local wine production, visit the Old Inn Road winery during the upcoming Great Lakes Food Trail.

Visit www.thegreatlakesfoodtrailnsw.com.au to find out where you can sample Mr Bradshaw’s wines and other offerings in the Mid Coast Region.

By John SAHYOUN