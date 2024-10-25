Busways Coffs Harbour bus services are now Sunflower friendly



BUSWAYS is expanding support for the internationally recognised Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program on the North Coast.

The move coincides with Invisible Disabilities Week (20-26 October).



A distinctive green and yellow sunflower-themed lanyard can be worn by people with a non-visible disability like autism, chronic pain, dementia, anxiety or hearing impairments.

It allows them to discreetly signal that they may need additional support from Busways staff, without disclosing their conditions.

Over 85 percent of Busways drivers and staff in Coffs Harbour and other North Coast regions have completed Sunflower lanyard recognition training.

Recognition alerts the driver to provide appropriate support, such as helping passengers when boarding and disembarking, or navigating stressful situations.

“By joining the Sunflower program and training our drivers, we are making our buses more accessible and inclusive for all,” said Adam Turner, Assistant Area Manager, Upper North Coast and Coffs Coast.

“We aim to create a space where everyone can feel respected and understood, allowing those with hidden challenges to travel with ease and dignity.

“This initiative reinforces Busways’ commitment to accessibility and providing a supportive environment to all passengers.

“Our goal is to make a positive difference in their daily lives and help everyone to feel welcome on board.”

Free Sunflower lanyards can be obtained from Transport for NSW by emailing sunflower@transport.nsw.gov.au.

By Andrea FERRARI

