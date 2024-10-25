Forest protests show no sign of abating



THE fight over native forests shows no sign of abating with conservationists continuing to claim that areas marked for the Great Koala National Park (GKNP) are being overly targeted by logging operations.

Forestry Corporation NSW (FCNSW) and the State Government deny this, while activists continue to disrupt forestry operations.



Last week marked six months since the establishment of a camp in Pine Creek State Forest by activists to prevent logging operations.

A representative of Bellingen Activist Network (BAN) said more than 200 people have visited the camp during that time.

“It’s been truly incredible to see the community support for the camp, particularly local businesses and individuals that supply us with donations such as bread, groceries and coffee,” the spokesperson said.

“The camp is very much a learning space, where people share information.

“It’s a mix of generations and cultural backgrounds contributing their stories and knowledge.”

Last week BAN members staged a ‘walk on’ in Tuckers Nob State Forest, leading to a cessation of forestry work for several hours.

“The walk on was done by community members who have lived in the area for most of our lives,” BAN’s spokesperson told NOTA, claiming the forest is a mix of planted timber, regrowth timber and original forest.

A spokesperson for FCNSW told NOTA that current forestry operations in Tuckers Nob State Forest are “taking place entirely within a timber plantation”.

“While growing a native species, timber plantations are not native forests,” the spokesperson said.

“They are specifically planted for timber production on land that has historically been cleared.”

The spokesperson said that FCNSW maps and protects habitat for wildlife through the plantation area and there are strict regulations which set out clear conditions for protecting waterways.

The Tuckers Nob operation is supplying timber for processing by the North Coast timber industry into products in high demand, including power poles.

“While Forestry Corporation respects the right of members of the public to protest, harvest operations are active worksites, and it is unlawful and unsafe to enter closed areas,” the FCNSW spokesperson said.

BAN is one of numerous groups along the Mid North Coast and North Coast attempting to stop logging in what they hope will become the GKNP.

For example, the Pine Creek camp is held on behalf of the Friends Of Pine Creek, one of a number of ‘Friends’ conservation groups.

Elsewhere the Forestry Ecology Alliance holds weekly “mornings with the birds” at Little Newry State Forest.

The Bob Brown Foundation is planning a ‘Rally for Forests’ at Urunga on 3 November.

By Andrew VIVIAN

