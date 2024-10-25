Macksville Zumba event raises $1100 for charity



A MID NORTH COAST Zumba Gold charity event held at the Macksville Ex-Services Club has raised more than $1100 for the Melanoma Institute.

Around 50 people attended the fundraiser event last Saturday afternoon which was the sixth organised by local Zumba Gold instructors.



Cheryl Summerville (Macksville), Krista Gillen (Port Macquarie), Mandy Farrow (Coffs Harbour) and Kerri Mergan (Valla Beach/Nambucca Heads) brought devotees from their local classes to attend the lively event.

“We have been running Zumba classes in the area for eight years and it is always a lot of fun,” Cheryl told NOTA.

“All the money we raise at events like this goes to charity and even the Club lets us use the hall for free – that’s their contribution,” she said.

According to Cheryl, there are around 80 people from the Nambucca Valley who attend Zumba Gold classes.

“We have a lot of social events and we always go for coffee or lunch in the bistro after our weekly Wednesday class in Macksville,” she said.

“There are Zumba dancers in their 50’s, 60s, 70s and now a couple in their 80s in the Valley.

“Zumba Gold is a low impact dance class with a Latin rhythm that suits everyone from beginners through to the very fit.”

Many of the enthusiastic audience wore fancy dress with the theme being the letter ‘p’, leading to such innovative costumes as pixies, princesses, prisoners, pizzas, Peter Pan, Pocahontas, a P-plater, and a range of colours beginning with the letter.

In recent years, the annual event has raised money for such organisations as Marine Rescue, Careflight, Animals Australia and the local cancer support group.

By Ned COWIE

