Camden Haven Eagles trio take the field for Group 3 in Sydney



ON Thursday 11 July (prior to print publication) three talented Camden Haven Eagles were set to take the field in Under 14s and 16s actions for the Group 3 Junior Rugby League (JRL) Academy.

Stevie Brown, Chloe Gaskin-Hogan and Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Fahina travelled to Glenfield to face off against the Group 6 (Sydney West) JRL Academy.

Stevie is a member of the 14s Girls Group 3 Academy side, Chloe plays for the 16s Girls, while Zeke represents the 14s Boys.

Ahead of the big games, the Camden Haven trio told NOTA they were eager to take the field and showcase their abilities.

Stevie said coaches Peter Bird and Jamie Averillo have been providing valuable advice to the 14s girls, emphasising the importance of “playing our game” and “giving it our all on the field”.

Chloe expressed her determination to give her best and outshine the opposition.

“I can’t wait to get onto the field and smash through the opposition defensive line,” she said.

A strong performance from either Stevie or Chloe could lead to further opportunities for the young players,

with the possibility of visiting the camps of both the Newcastle Knights and West Tigers women’s teams.

Jarryd ‘Kiwi’ Gaskin, President of the Camden Haven Eagles, described the young players as shining representatives of the club.

“Not only are they excelling on the field as individual players but they are also acting as commendable ambassadors for their club,” Kiwi said.

“Their selection in the Group 3 JRL Academy serves as a source of inspiration for fellow club members and will hopefully encourage other aspiring players to join the Camden Haven Eagles and pursue their own rugby league dreams.

“The younger players in the community look up to them with admiration and aspire to follow in their footsteps.”

Chloe’s grandparents Linda and Roy Hogan have travelled from New Zealand to witness her performance, a testament to their pride in her achievements and the support that family and the community has for its young athletes.

Mel Neave, mum of Zeke, told NOTA she is immensely proud of her son’s continuous hard work and commitment to the sport he loves.

“This is Zeke’s second consecutive year of playing in Group 3 JRL Academy,” Mel said.

“He trains extremely hard and has invested a lot of time and dedication to reach this level.

“I can’t wait to watch him and his teammates take the field.”

By Kim AMBROSE

