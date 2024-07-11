Kew Bowling Club

JULY 7th

Our Monday Monthly Pairs saw bowlers from throughout the Mid North Coast compete in Kew’s Open Pairs Competition. Wayne Thrussell and Jeff Dixon played some fantastic bowls, to win their three games and take out 1st prize. Brad Martin and Trent Goffin came a close 2nd, while Rocky Davis and Ian Poole took out the Bronze. The Round Winners were Jim.Gaskill/Suzie.Gaskill, Charles.Doyle/Paul.McNamara and Barrie.Isaac/Terry.Miles.

In Wednesday Social Bowls the winners were Rod Fokes, Chicka Thompson and Barrie Isaac. The Runners Up were Jeff Wylie, Adrian Hilton and Frank Raczka. Voucher winners were Jeff Dixon, Barrie Isaac, Peter Griffith and Andrew Richards.

The Classic Fours were cancelled due to poor weather.

Upcoming Events includes the Final of the Mixed Pairs Championship on Sunday 14th July, and the Flag Raising of the State Pennant on Friday 19th July (commences 11:00). Our AGM will be held on 11th August commencing at 10am.

Bowls this week are Wednesday Social and Friday Jackpot Triples, names in by 11.30 for a 12.30 start mufti dress.

By Andrew RICHARDS