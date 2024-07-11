Hooked on Camden Haven: Time to reel in some fun



THE weather has cleared and just in time for the July school holidays, and the Mid North Coast is primed for an epic fishing adventure.

The Hastings River is bursting with luderick with some anglers reeling in whoppers exceeding a kilo last weekend. The break walls and coal wall are prime locations to try your luck.

For the mulloway enthusiasts, some solid fish remain on offer, with the odd model well over twenty kilos hanging around the breakwalls.

On the flathead front, results have picked up, with some terrific action in the river. All sorts of hard bodied lures have proven particularly successful offerings.

For those looking at the beaches, cast your line at Oxley Beach or Lighthouse Beach this week for a chance to snag some delicious bream and tailor.

Pipis are a reliable bait option, but feel free to experiment with lures.

Rock fishing anglers are also having success with drummer and tailor, particularly around the popular local ledges.

Offshore, some great sized kingfish have been taken on the deeper reefs with live bait achieving the better results.

A few mulloway and pearl perch have also been caught from that general vicinity.

Closer in, our winter snapper season is in full swing, with some terrific reds taken on both plastics and baits.

Wider out, I am hearing of the start of leather jackets for the winter season, for your targeting or avoidance depending upon your perspective.

Heading further south to the Camden Haven for some consistent tailor action the beaches around Lake Cathie and Dunbogan are particularly productive, especially during evening sessions.

For fishing off the rocks with the water temperature quite cool I’d try to fish the southern rock ledges around Perpendicular Point, Camden Haven and Diamond Head for a drummer, tailor and school mulloway.

Venture offshore and experience an impressive snapper fishing season.

Soft plastics are proving irresistible to trophy fish, while bait anglers are also hauling in plenty of plate-sized snapper.

Kingfish, pearl perch, and a variety of mixed reef species are also likely to join the party in your esky.

Just be mindful of leatherjackets, which have been reported in shallow waters as close as fifty metres from shore.

So, pack your rods, reels, bait, and get ready for an unforgettable fishing adventure with the kids these school holidays.

By Kate SHELTON