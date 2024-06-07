Camden Haven Girl Guides proving popular for local kids



THE Camden Haven Girl Guides are experiencing a surge in popularity this year, with many girls joining the ranks of the local branch.

As a celebration of National Volunteer Week (20-26 May), News Of The Area (NOTA) caught up with the Girl Guides and their dedicated leader Sally Woodhouse.

“I developed a passion for Girl Guides through my mum, Kim Woodhouse, who is still a Girl Guide leader and volunteer,” Sally told NOTA.

“When I have relocated previously for my university studies or work commitments, my first call is to always find out where the local Girl Guides hall is and how I can become involved with them.”

Sally believes being involved in Girl Guides is a “great way to give back to the community”.

She said it has also provided her the chance to develop her skills while building strong friendships and connections.

“Watching the girls grow and see them developing both their skills and confidence is extremely rewarding,” Sally told NOTA.

Volunteering with the Girl Guides has also provided Sally with the opportunity to travel overseas.

Sally’s recent work with the Guides has focused on the organisation’s International Jamboree.

This event will be held in September 2025 in Murwillumbah and is expected to attract between 1000 to 2000 participants, including Girl Guides from all over Australia as well as internationally, particularly from the Asia Pacific region and New Zealand.

District Manager Kim Woodhouse told NOTA the Camden Haven Girl Guides has recently had an influx of junior girls wanting to join them, and despite this being “very exciting”, there is now a need for more female adult volunteers (eighteen years and over).

“All training is provided and no previous experience is required,” Kim said, “just a love of sharing knowledge to girls who will become our leaders of tomorrow.”

Volunteers must have a current Working with Children’s Check.

The Girl Guides of Camden Haven meet every Thursday afternoon of a school term at Laurieton.

The girls range in age from five to seventeen years of age and participate in two separate groups.

Volunteers teach life skills including cooking, sewing, craft and car maintenance.

They also look for service opportunities within the community.

The branch recently teamed up to provide essential items to Share the Dignity, an organisation which supports vulnerable new mums and their babies.

By Kim AMBROSE