Camden Haven girls take on regional AFL championships



THE region’s best high school AFL players faced off last Tuesday at Sawtell’s Richardson Park, with a girls side from Camden Haven High School lacing up the boots and taking part.

The Regional Finals of the Schools Cup brought together year 7-9 students representing schools from across the Mid North Coast.

Coffs Harbour’s Bishop Druitt College were crowned regional champions in the girls division, while Port Macquarie’s MacKillop College clinched the boys title.

Both sides will now advance to the Tier 2 State Finals at Tuggerah on the Central Coast.

The Camden Haven High side earned its place in the regional finals through victories over Hastings Secondary College and St Columba Anglican School at district level last month.

Team captain Ruby Luke said her side put in a strong showing despite less-than-ideal player availability.

“We had a pretty strong team coming into the competition but we had a few last minute changes due to key players participating in the rugby league Country Cup State Finals in Bathurst.

“However, the team rallied together with students from Year 7 stepping up.”

Ruby singled out teammate Abbey Hickey for particular praise.

“Abbey secured a couple of great marks and kicked two goals in our first game and is playing really well.”

Matt Crawley, the Development Lead from North Coast AFL, emphasised the diversity of players and teams competing in the regional championship.

“There are some students who have had previous experience playing club AFL, while others are relatively new to the sport,” Crawley told NOTA.

“Despite this mix of playing backgrounds, the enjoyment level among the players is great and the skill level displayed during the matches is of a high standard.”

