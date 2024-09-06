Unsung heroes of Camden Haven community sport



COMMITTEE members are the unsung heroes of any sporting community, volunteering whatever spare time they have to help run and grow their clubs.

Whether running the BBQ or canteen, setting up fields, registering players or recruiting sponsors, the list of unpaid tasks is endless.

Mum of two Amanda Cooper gives her valuable time to the Camden Haven Netball Club and the Camden Haven Little Athletics club.

Amanda has had a brilliant finish to her year on the netball committee, winning the Katie Clay Sportsmanship Award with the Net Set Go team she coaches.

There is no time to rest on her laurels however, with the Little Athletics season starting shortly.

“Without a committee it is hard to plan and organise a sport which is so critical in a child’s upbringing, not only to keep active but for sportsmanship, to build resilience and to have fun,” Amanda said.

Racheal Hogan, a mum of three, works full time managing a local takeaway shop.

For the past eight years, Rachael has also been a frequent presence at Stingray Stadium.

She stocks and runs the canteen, serving fans and visitors to the Camden Haven Eagles and Laurieton Hotel Stingrays.

She also manages merchandise and sells tickets for the Stingrays meat raffles on Friday nights.

“I love being on the committee because it’s in my nature,” Racheal said.

“I am a person that will not hesitate to jump in and help where it’s needed, whether it’s strangers, friends or family.”

Jarryd Gaskin, Racheal’s partner, serves as president of both local rugby league clubs.

By Jo DEMPSEY

