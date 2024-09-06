Letter to the Editor: Council should not subsidise Chamber Opinion Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - September 6, 2024 DEAR News Of The Area, IT is sad to hear the business people of Coffs Harbour whinging about losing a council subsidy. Their Chamber of Commerce is little more than a ‘businessmen’s union’. Since when has the council been responsible for subsidising union fees? The fact that the subsidising practice has been going on for so long is due to the ‘Chamber’ having a dominating influence on successive councils and their ability to cater to their self-interests rather than the broader interests of the whole community. The current change is long overdue. Regards, Ken BUCKLEY, Coffs Harbour.