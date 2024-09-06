Letter to the Editor: Council should not subsidise Chamber

DEAR News Of The Area,

IT is sad to hear the business people of Coffs Harbour whinging about losing a council subsidy.

Their Chamber of Commerce is little more than a ‘businessmen’s union’.

Since when has the council been responsible for subsidising union fees?

The fact that the subsidising practice has been going on for so long is due to the ‘Chamber’ having a dominating influence on successive councils and their ability to cater to their self-interests rather than the broader interests of the whole community.

The current change is long overdue.

Regards,
Ken BUCKLEY,
Coffs Harbour.

