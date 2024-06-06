Camden Haven High AFL sides test themselves against Mid North Coast opposition



CAMDEN Haven High School’s AFL sides have tested themselves against strong regional opposition in recent weeks, coming away with promising results.

The Opens Girls team played multiple matches in the Mid North Coast All School Finals at both Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour, while the Under 15 Boys took on Hastings Secondary College.

Coach Brent Wilkinson told News Of The Area (NOTA) he was “extremely impressed with both teams”.

“The girls’ skill and grit was on display at first bounce,” he said.

The CHHS girls started the competition strongly, defeating MacKillop College by 20 points in game one.

In game two, CHHS led against St John Paul College (SJPC) until the final ten seconds, before an unlucky goal cost them the win.

In the final game of the day, the CHHS girls were defeated by Bishop Druitt College by a single point.

“There were a number of impressive performances particularly from our younger players,” Mr Wilkinson told NOTA.

Year 8 student Kalani Bampton put on an outstanding display of goal kicking, while her classmate Ruby Luke was at her clinical best with ball in hand.

Mr Wilkinson said team captain Scarlett Simmons “dominated the contest and clearances” and was voted Player’s Player for the day.

Simmons was very pleased with her young team’s performances, praising their “forceful and consistent” defensive work.

“The team’s defensive efforts was why we did so well, especially as for some of the girls it was their first time playing AFL,” she said.

“The girls didn’t take a backward step.”

The Under 15 Boys also proved themselves worthy competitors during their clash against Hastings Secondary College in Port Macquarie.

Despite creating plenty of scoring opportunities, the side was unable to capitalise and ended up kicking more behinds than goals, which proved the difference in the final score.

Angus Bowen was voted Player’s Player.

“Angus’ ruck work was incredible,” Mr Wilkinson said.

“He didn’t lose a hit out all game and provided his team with first look and opportunity for the ball.

“The progression both myself and Tom Rodgers have seen over the last few years has been outstanding and we are looking forward to a bright future of AFL at Camden Haven High!”

By Kim AMBROSE

