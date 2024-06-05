2 Charlotte Place, Kendall is on the market with Professionals Laurieton



2 Charlotte Place, Kendall

INVESTING in or moving into this property both present compelling opportunities, each with its own set of advantages.

For investors, this property offers numerous appealing features.

Its prime location within Poets Ridge Estate in Kendall, situated on a spacious 715 sqm block, ensures enduring value.

The three bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes, cater to a variety of tenants, while the modern kitchen with an island bench and the open-plan living/dining area create an inviting living space. The addition of a split-system air conditioning system ensures comfort year-round.

The north-facing covered outdoor patio enhances the property’s appeal, providing an ideal space for relaxation and entertainment.

Furthermore, the double lock-up garage with internal access adds convenience and security, appealing to potential tenants.

With a family-sized bathroom and a generous ensuite attached to the main bedroom, this property offers comfortable living arrangements.

Moreover, the unique layout spanning four levels gives the property character and potential for customization, attracting tenants seeking distinctive homes.

The fully fenced back and side yard add privacy and security, making it an attractive option for families or pet owners.

Additionally, the presence of an excellent existing tenant provides immediate rental income, making it an appealing investment opportunity.

Given its location among homes of similar age and quality, this property holds promise for long-term appreciation in value.

Alternatively, for prospective homeowners, moving into this property offers the chance to enjoy its modern amenities and convenient layout.

The spacious kitchen, open-plan living/dining area, and north-facing outdoor patio provide an ideal setting for comfortable living and entertaining.

The double lock-up garage ensures ample parking and storage space, while the fully fenced yard offers privacy and security for families.

The property’s location in Poets Ridge Estate, surrounded by similar quality homes, creates a desirable neighborhood atmosphere.

Ultimately, whether you choose to invest in or move into this property depends on your financial objectives and lifestyle preferences.

With its attractive features, prime location, and potential for rental income or comfortable living, this property presents a compelling opportunity for both investors and homeowners alike.

Contact Professionals Laurieton.

