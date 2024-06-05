

DEAR Jasminda,

Do you ever worry if you’ll be replaced by Artificial Intelligence?

Bob D.

Dear Bob,

I doubt artificial intelligence could provide an appropriate response, but why ask me, let’s ask Chat GPT.

Q: I am being replaced as a columnist by Chat GPT. What should I do?

A: It can be tough to accept being replaced, but it’s important to try to stay positive and move forward in a constructive way.

Consider reaching out to your editor to discuss the reasons for the change and see if there are any other opportunities within the company.

You could also explore opportunities with other publications or platforms to continue writing and sharing your voice.

Remember that being replaced doesn’t diminish your talent or value as a writer, and it’s important to keep that in mind as you navigate this transition.

Oh, that was good.

And alarming.

But it didn’t sound anything like this column.

Let’s try again.

Q: I’m being replaced as a columnist by AI. Give me a funny response.

A: Well I guess I’ll have to start my own newspaper with blackjack and hookers.

Oh dear. Okay. Closer.

Q: I am being replaced as a columnist by AI. Give me a sarcastic response.

A: Oh great, because clearly a robot has much more insight and wit than I do. I guess I’ll just go polish my typewriter and cry into my ancient newspaper collection.

Bob, I wasn’t worried about being replaced by AI, but now I’m not so sure.

Thank you for ruining my day, and possibly my year.

I’m off to find some typewriter cleaner.

Maybe a tear-soaked newspaper would do the trick.

Carpe diem,

Jasminda (with assistance, just this once, from ChatGPT).

By JASMINDA