Camden Haven Rural Fire Brigade holds AGM, welcomes new leadership



THE Camden Haven Rural Fire Brigade recently convened for its Annual General Meeting (AGM), marking the end of a productive year and introducing a new captain.

Outgoing Brigade Captain Tom Patrick expressed his gratitude to the dedicated members whose efforts have been instrumental over the past year.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Over the course of the year the volunteers logged an impressive 4,235 hours of service.

In those hours they responded to 146 incidents and engaged in various training sessions, community outreach, and public relations activities.

“Included in that was 128 hours labour for our shed extension which we are currently building,” Captain Patrick highlighted.

The shed extension is a critical project for the brigade, aimed at providing additional toilets and a change room to accommodate all members.

The brigade was successful in the last round of the State Government’s Community Building Partnership grant program, and remains committed to further fundraising to complete the shed as soon as possible.

A roof is expected to be built across the shed’s slab in the next few weeks.

The Rural Fire Service’s core mission remains bushfire suppression, but their role extends to fire protection at motor vehicle accidents, assisting ambulance and police services, and aiding the State Emergency Service (SES) during flood and storm-related incidents.

During the AGM, members David Handley and Jackson Boswell were elected as the new Captain and Senior Deputy Captain, respectively.

Five Deputy Captains were also elected to support the leadership team.

The Camden Haven Rural Fire Brigade is always looking for new members to join their ranks.

Those interested are encouraged to contact the new Brigade Captain, David Handley, on 0402 292 550.

The brigade meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 7pm at the local station, located at 1179 Kendall Road, Kew.

The next meeting is scheduled for July 18, 2024.

By Luke HADFIELD