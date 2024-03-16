Celebrate 144 years of the historic South Solitary Island lighthouse



CELEBRATING the 144th anniversary of the South Solitary Island lighthouse first operating, the Friends of South Solitary Island Lighthouse have combined with the City of Coffs Harbour to officially open and turn on the Chance Brothers ‘optic’ once more.

Formerly located on South Solitary Island, the historic optic will be lit on Friday March 15, from 6:30pm at a community event held on the Jetty Foreshores at the head of the Jetty.



The community is invited to come along and celebrate this historic event marking 144 years since the lighthouse commenced operating on March 15, 1880.

The optic has undergone extensive conservation and restoration and is now installed in the Jetty precinct.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos will officially open the optic, which will be lit for a short time to celebrate the light’s new home.

The Friends of South Solitary Island Lighthouse have arranged a poetry reading of the Robert Louis Stevenson poem, ‘The Light Keeper’.

Several former lighthouse keepers and residents of South Solitary Island will be on hand to see the light shine again.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh will deliver a message from the Minister for Lands and Property, the department that provided the funding for the optic and the Vendetta community building.

The community is invited to join in and step back in time to marvel at this magnificent piece of 19th century workmanship operating once again.

The South Solitary Island Lighthouse optic conservation and relocation project was supported by the NSW Government though a Community Building initiative, with input from the City of Coffs Harbour staff and members of the Friends of South Solitary Island Lighthouse.

By Andrea FERRARI

