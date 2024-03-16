Letter to the Editor: Woopi Pool: What a disgrace!



DEAR News Of The Area,

I HAD my grandchildren come to visit over the Christmas holidays and decided to take them to the pool.

What a shame.

Expensive to get in.

Only one lane was available to play and to share with two other families while all other lanes were taken up by swimmers with one lane each.

There has been no maintenance to this small 25 metre pool for years.

Does anyone even remember when the slide was up and running?

It’s filled with tadpoles and slime!

I tried again another day and we were told it shut at 1.00!

During the school holidays?

Not worth the money!

Get your act together Coffs Council.

Build a proper, new 100 metre pool at Wiigulga Sports Complex!

Woolgoolga deserves to have access to proper pool facilities.

Regards,

Glenn H MULLAWAY,

Coffs Coast.